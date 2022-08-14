The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Brenntag from €99.00 ($101.02) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of BNR stock opened at €70.20 ($71.63) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €65.65 and its 200 day moving average is €70.47.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.