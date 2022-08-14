The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.60.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.38. 1,080,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.13. The firm has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

