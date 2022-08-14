The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

SZC opened at $44.94 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing Renaissance Fund

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.