The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
SZC opened at $44.94 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
