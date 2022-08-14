The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $37,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,597,000 after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 543,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,878 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $63.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

