The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Decreased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Cowen upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.8 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
