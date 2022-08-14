Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance

TBVPF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 174,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

