Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the July 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Thai Beverage Public Stock Performance
TBVPF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 174,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803. Thai Beverage Public has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.
About Thai Beverage Public
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Beverage Public (TBVPF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Beverage Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Beverage Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.