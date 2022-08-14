Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Buys $23,750.00 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $23,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBIO stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32.
Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBIO)
