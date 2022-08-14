Terracoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $732.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $406,372.04 and $732.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00582951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.18 or 0.00257253 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016509 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.