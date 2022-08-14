Terra (LUNA) Achieves Market Cap of $261.89 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $261.89 million and approximately $100.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00008456 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007714 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014766 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
