TenUp Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104,359.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $104,359.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00144449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009084 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.