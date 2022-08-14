TenUp Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104,359.00 (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One TenUp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $104,359.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TenUp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003820 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00144449 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00009084 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000137 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
TenUp Coin Profile
TenUp (CRYPTO:TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io.
Buying and Selling TenUp
