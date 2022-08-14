TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TIXT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.48. 37,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,309. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS International has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.40 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

