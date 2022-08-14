Teloscoin Price Up 97.8% This Week (TELOS)

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Teloscoin has traded 97.8% higher against the dollar. Teloscoin has a market cap of $615,457.48 and approximately $32,756.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

