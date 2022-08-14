Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) versus Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Critical Review

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (OTCMKTS:MTENY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Telefónica and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefónica 1.38% 6.61% 1.87% Mahanagar Telephone Nigam N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Telefónica has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a beta of 3.81, suggesting that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefónica $46.47 billion 0.55 $9.63 billion $0.08 55.38 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam $314.01 million N/A -$520.82 million N/A N/A

This table compares Telefónica and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Telefónica and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefónica 1 5 0 0 1.83 Mahanagar Telephone Nigam 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telefónica currently has a consensus target price of $4.44, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telefónica is more favorable than Mahanagar Telephone Nigam.

Summary

Telefónica beats Mahanagar Telephone Nigam on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary value-added services; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services, as well as leases and sells handset equipment. The company also provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased line, virtual private network, fibre optics, web hosting and application, outsourcing and consultancy, desktop, and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection and international wholesale services; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing services, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides video/TV services; smart connectivity and services, and consumer IoT products; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; virtual assistants; digital home platforms; and Movistar Home devices. It also offers online telemedicine, home insurance, music streaming, and consumer loan services. The company was incorporated in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Mahanagar Telephone Nigam

(Get Rating)

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in India and Mauritius. It operates in two segments, Basic and Other Services; and Cellular. The company offers basic telephony, broadband, and mobile services. It also provides cloud services, Wi-Fi solutions, e-governance projects, managed services, turnkey ICT solutions, GIS based services, capacity building and skill development services, etc.; and mobile, international long distance, and Internet services under the CHILL brand. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.