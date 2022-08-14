TD Securities Raises Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

NYSE OR opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $46.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -849.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1,304.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,206,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 14.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,914,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,245 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,032 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

