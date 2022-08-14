Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,200 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TALS shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

In related news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Requadt bought 9,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $35,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francois Nader bought 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 104,562 shares of company stock valued at $383,766. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 85,058 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.85. 81,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,123. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

