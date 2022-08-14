TajCoin Price Reaches $0.0005 (TAJ)

TajCoin (TAJ) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, TajCoin has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. TajCoin has a total market cap of $13,913.52 and approximately $3.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TajCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,670.23 or 1.00058098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00048651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00231509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00144802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.58 or 0.00270024 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00051722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About TajCoin

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 28,215,395 coins. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

