Syscoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.68 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $121.48 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000759 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00020917 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00260397 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 73.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,492,746 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.