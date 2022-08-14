Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.
Syrah Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 25,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Syrah Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.48.
