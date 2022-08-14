Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Short Interest Up 73.7% in July

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,667,400 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the July 15th total of 960,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYAAF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 25,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,467. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Syrah Resources has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.48.

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. Its flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

