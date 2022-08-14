Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.20.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $385.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.68. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $386.00.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

