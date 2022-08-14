SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $975.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $975.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00231509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000056 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.03 or 0.00490857 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000291 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,507,442 coins and its circulating supply is 117,853,725 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.