Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the July 15th total of 190,900 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Price Performance

Shares of SNPX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. The stock had a trading volume of 145,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30. Synaptogenix has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix ( NASDAQ:SNPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

