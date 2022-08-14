Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.62

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.62 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.09). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.09), with a volume of 597,948 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.57. The firm has a market cap of £239.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Simon Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800 ($21,507.97).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

