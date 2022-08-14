Swop One Day Volume Tops $23,380.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004645 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $23,380.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002343 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,520,661 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,042 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
