SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. SWK had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

SWK Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. SWK has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SWK

About SWK

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SWK by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,000,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SWK by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after buying an additional 342,222 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SWK by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SWK in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SWK by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

