SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Posts Earnings Results

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. SWK had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.
SWK Price Performance
Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. The firm has a market cap of $233.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. SWK has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SWK in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
About SWK
SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.
