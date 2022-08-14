Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.11 billion-$30.11 billion.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $145.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $110.39 and a 1 year high of $199.94. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.01. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

