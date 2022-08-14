suterusu Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $36,511.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,490.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

