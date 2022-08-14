sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $115.20 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $115.20 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,581.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004191 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128255 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00063352 BTC.
sUSD Coin Profile
sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,343,875 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.
sUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
