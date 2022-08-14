sUSD Achieves Market Cap of $115.20 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $115.20 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 114,343,875 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

