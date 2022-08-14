Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 33.8% in July

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the July 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

NILIF remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. 27,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.08. Surge Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

