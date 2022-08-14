SuperRare (RARE) Price Tops $0.29

SuperRare (RARE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. During the last week, SuperRare has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperRare has a total market cap of $29.47 million and $4.45 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,451.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00127616 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064430 BTC.

About SuperRare

RARE is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperRare

