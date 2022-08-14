SuperFarm Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.41 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $72.41 million and $6.14 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unidef (U) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002293 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000309 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000309 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

