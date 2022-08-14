Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives C$49.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.95.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CSFB set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In related news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840. In other news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. Also, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of SU stock opened at C$41.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.76. The firm has a market cap of C$57.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.74. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.90 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

