SunContract Trading Up 6% Over Last Week (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $233,941.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SunContract has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SunContract alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,579.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00063857 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.