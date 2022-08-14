Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.
Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.
Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.0 %
INN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.
Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.