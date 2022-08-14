Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (INN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Summit Hotel Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 533.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

INN opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,119,000 after buying an additional 747,685 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,672,000 after buying an additional 57,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Articles

