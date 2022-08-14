Summit Financial LLC Sells 277 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,010 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PXD opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $8.57 dividend. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

