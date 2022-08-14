Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 48,872 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.89 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.