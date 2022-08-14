Summit Financial LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.62.

