Summit Financial LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,362 shares of company stock valued at $15,644,017 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $506.51 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.60, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

