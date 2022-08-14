Summit Financial LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,536 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,257,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.