Summit Financial LLC Acquires 479 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 313,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after buying an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 82,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

