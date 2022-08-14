Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,940. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

