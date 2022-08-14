Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.21. 1,275,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,402,000. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDIG. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

