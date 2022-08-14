StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0096 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. During the last week, StormX has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $95.94 million and $9.75 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

StormX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars.

