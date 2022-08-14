StockNews.com Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter worth $53,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.