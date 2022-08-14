Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:SRCL traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,057. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.54.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Berenberg Bank cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Stericycle from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

