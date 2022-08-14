Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $123.37 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Status has a market capitalization of $123.37 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,585.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063750 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

