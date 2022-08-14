Status (SNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.55 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Status coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $120.76 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,306.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00126984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00036250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00064526 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

