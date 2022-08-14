Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 244,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 25.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $120.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

