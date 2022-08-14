Starbase Market Cap Reaches $311,895.03 (STAR)

Starbase (STAR) traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $311,895.03 and $207,016.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starbase has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starbase

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

