Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.36 billion-$3.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Stantec Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:STN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.85. 135,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

Stantec Increases Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 25,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

