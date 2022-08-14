StableXSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $232.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. StableXSwap has a market cap of $6.54 million and $232.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StableXSwap has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001955 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,538.86 or 1.00078510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00048460 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00027197 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001546 BTC.

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

